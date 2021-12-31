WFIN’s Images Of 2021

Here are some of the many pictures, in no particular order, taken by WFIN News while covering stories in 2021. Have a Happy New Year!

June 19 – K9 Charlie with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office (above) gets some love from the kids at Camp 911 in Findlay after a police dog demonstration. Get more by clicking here.

May 29 – Two brand new Findlay High School grads do a chest bump on the field at Donnell Stadium at the conclusion of the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Saturday morning. Congratulations to all the graduates! Get more here.

Feb. 11 – A couple of buddies take a walk down a snowy sidewalk in Findlay.

June 1 – WWII Veteran Kyle Adams at the Memorial Day Service at Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery on Monday. The 101-year-old served in the Navy in WWII. Thank you for your service sir!

May 12 – There was a marriage proposal after the University of Findlay Arch Ceremony last weekend as Christian Sauer popped the question to Brooklyn Iiames and she said yes! Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

Nov. 8 – Hancock County Veteran Roger Neff, who was recently inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, being recognized at the service at the Hancock County War Memorial after the Findlay Veterans Day Parade on Sunday. Get more here.

Feb. 12 – A gaggle of geese makes themselves at home on Lake Cascades behind the WFIN Studios on a cold Friday afternoon.

Feb. 27 – We spotted this squirrel enjoying a quick bite in a Findlay neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

March 10 – That was a pretty impressive sky in Findlay at around sunset Wednesday. This was the view from outside the WFIN Studios at Lake Cascades.

April 2 – A motorcycle heads over the covered bridge over the Blanchard River at Riverbend Recreation Area just outside Findlay.

April 16 – A look at a big American Flag in Glandorf getting straightened by the wind.

April 16 – Putnam County schoolkids point to where a life-flight helicopter was landing during a presentation during Farm Safety Days in Ottawa. Get more here.

April 22nd – The view from South Main Street as a plane comes in for a landing at the Findlay Airport on Thursday afternoon.

April 29 – Saw this fella looking for a meal in Findlay’s Eagle Creek on a soggy Thursday afternoon.

May 7 – A look at one of the dozens of additional Hometown Hero banners that went up in Findlay earlier this week to honor local members of the military. Get more here.

May 14 – This guy showed up in style to the Hancock Hotel for the Van Buren High School prom last weekend.

May 16 – Some folks getting their picture taken with one of the two Hueys that were taking people on rides at the Armed Forces Day Celebration at the Hancock County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

July 5 – Some patriotic youngsters enjoying Findlay’s 4th of July Parade on Sunday.

July 13 – A youngster is excited as another youngster and a Findlay police officer round third and head for home during a kickball game between camp kids and police & fire earlier in the week.

August 4 – A Findlay police officer and youngster make a good team in the ring toss game during Flag City Night Out.

Sep. 6 – People wait for their turn to climb up into “Yankee Lady” during the B-17’s visit to Findlay Airport over the weekend. You can see inside the Flying Fortress by clicking here.

Sep. 11- A pic we took of an American Flag being displayed from a Findlay Fire Department ladder truck for vehicles to drive under during the 9/11 parade and memorial ceremony last Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Sep. 24 – Homecoming King Gus Cleary and Queen Liz Laird wave to people from the back seat of a sweet ride during the Findlay High School Homecoming Parade on Friday.

Oct. 1 – Louise gets some love during the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County’s Wags and Walks event the other day at Findlay’s Riverside Park.

Oct. 12 – That was an interesting cloud formation stretching across the sky in Findlay on Tuesday afternoon, seen here from the I-75/Trenton Avenue area at around 5:15.

Oct. 31 – A Findlay police officer hands out candy to youngsters trick-or-treating along South Main Street on Saturday.

Oct. 31 – Why did the chicken cross the road? To get some Halloween candy of course. Seen during Findlay’s trick-or-treat on Saturday.

Nov. 9 – During the Veterans Day Parade on Sunday, we took this pic of one of the Hometown Hero Banners that line Main Street in Findlay.

Nov. 12 – A student at Chamberlin Hill Elementary salutes as Veterans slowly drive by during the ‘Salute to Veterans’ drive through parade on Veterans Day.

Nov. 25 – Some workers put the star in place atop the Findlay Christmas Tree. The star was made by local students, and you can get more on that by clicking here.

Nov. 29 – A look at the Findlay Christmas Tree as some big flakes of wet snow were swirling in the air.

Dec. 13 – This little one doesn’t look too sure about this jolly guy with the beard and red suit at the University of Findlay’s Letters To Santa Drive-Thru event on Sunday. Hundreds of youngsters handed Santa their letters and got to chat with him for a minute during the event. Get more here.

Dec. 13th – A youngster pleads her case with Santa that she was good all year long, during the Letters to Santa Drive-Thru a few weeks ago at the University of Findlay.

Dec. 20 – A Findlay police officer takes a girl Christmas shopping during Cops and Kids Go Shopping last weekend. Local police officers brightened the holidays for 150 kids by taking them Christmas shopping. Get more here.

Dec. 24 – Some folks walk down a sidewalk along South Main Street in Findlay on Christmas Eve as homeowners lined the sidewalks with luminaries as is tradition.