WFIN’s Images Of 2023

Here are some of the many pictures, in no particular order, taken by WFIN News while covering stories in 2023. Have a Happy New Year!

May – Officer Bormuth of the Findlay Police Department (above) places his cap on a youngster’s head just as the Memorial Day Parade was about to begin on a sunny and warm Memorial Day.

May – A family poses for a picture with their new University of Findlay graduate after he completed the traditional Arch Ceremony after commencement on Saturday afternoon.

January – A look at a snowman some kids made next to Donnell Middle School on Wednesday as some heavy, wet snow was falling in Findlay.

February – Snapped a pic of whatever was going on here outside the Hancock County Courthouse yesterday while waiting for the light to change. Hope everyone had a good Valentine’s Day!

April – Saw this pack of pups enjoying a stroll on a nice Friday afternoon in Findlay just as they were about to come across a squirrel.

April – Dozens of people from a variety of countries became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the University of Findlay.

April – A look at a couple of bald eagles in their nest just outside Findlay on a nice day earlier in the week.

May – Officer Dominic Francis was added to the Hancock County Fallen Officers Memorial in Findlay during the annual memorial ceremony.

May – It’s another hot one out there, and Harper’s mom tells us business has been brisk at her daughter’s lemonade stand on Center Street in Findlay, just down the street from the pool.

June – A look at the lunch crowd at Miller’s Root Beer and BBQ Stand across from Cooper Tire during their grand opening Monday.

June – The kids at Camp 911 in Findlay had a fun time learning about Officer Atkins and his K9 partner Deke.

June – Through the smoke and haze, the Hancock County Courthouse can be seen in the distance Wednesday afternoon in Findlay.

July – A look at some youngsters enjoying the Findlay 4th of July Parade.

August – A look at the Findlay Trojans student section celebrating a big play by the Trojans during last week’s season-opening loss to Central Catholic.

September – A look at some folks participating in the ‘Silent Watch’ event outside the Hancock County Courthouse this week to bring attention to the issue of mental health and suicide prevention involving our nation’s Veterans.

October – A look at the changing leaves in a Findlay neighborhood.

October – A lot of people lined both sides of South Main Street for the Findlay Halloween Parade earlier in the week with youngsters getting their hands on plenty of candy.

November – An excited pooch trying to say hi to a few dog friends on the sidewalk while his human was stopped at a light in Findlay the other day.

November – A local Vietnam Veteran claps as he and other fellow Veterans are honored during Chamberlin Hill Elementary’s 26th annual Veterans Day Program on Friday.

December – It was slow goin’ as crews moved a piece of an apartment building across town. This is a shot of it going south on South Main Street.

December – Findlay firefighters brightened the holidays for several kids by taking them Christmas shopping during the Shop With a Firefighter program in conjunction with Hope House and Walmart.

December – Findlay area police officers took kids Christmas shopping during Cops and Kids Go Shopping.

December – Wreaths Across America Day was on Saturday, and in this picture, a man salutes after placing a wreath at a Veteran’s grave at Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery.