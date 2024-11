What are the chances of us having a White Christmas this year in Findlay and northwest Ohio?

Well, WFIN’s Chris Oaks invited WTOL-11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Vickers on the show to discuss what goes into predicting whether we’ll get any snow for Christmas.

Vickers says, this year, he’s expecting warmer than average temperatures across northwest Ohio and below average snowfall.

Get Chris Oaks’ full interview with Chris Vickers in the audio below.