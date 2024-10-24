Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

When Vincent Price Visited Findlay And WFIN

Local News

Vincent Price was in Findlay twice in the 1960s.

In 1963, the actor was brought here for a Town and Campus lecture that was held at the high school auditorium (MCPA).

He was taken all over town and made a stop at WFIN. (pictured above)

Price was speaking on art, and as an art connoisseur, did a reading of Walt Whitman’s poetry.

He returned in 1969 to give more lectures.

Price was known for his work in horror films, and the spoken-word sequence in Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ was performed by Price.

(Information and picture courtesy of the Hancock Historical Museum)