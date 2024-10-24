When Vincent Price Visited Findlay And WFIN

Vincent Price was in Findlay twice in the 1960s.

In 1963, the actor was brought here for a Town and Campus lecture that was held at the high school auditorium (MCPA).

He was taken all over town and made a stop at WFIN. (pictured above)

Price was speaking on art, and as an art connoisseur, did a reading of Walt Whitman’s poetry.

He returned in 1969 to give more lectures.

Price was known for his work in horror films, and the spoken-word sequence in Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ was performed by Price.

(Information and picture courtesy of the Hancock Historical Museum)