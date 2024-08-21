Where Does Ohio Place In Publication’s ‘Best States Rankings’?

(ONN) – A new ranking of the best states in the United States has been released.

US News and World Report has released its ranking of the Best States in the US.

The Buckeye State ranked 36th out of 50.

This despite the Cleveland Clinic being named best in the nation in heart care now for 30 consecutive years.

The categories for evaluation included the environment, economy, health care, crime and corrections and stability of government.

Ohio ranked 41st in environment and 17th in government stability.

Three years of data were compiled and roughly 70,000 people were polled in the survey.

Michigan ranked 42nd.