Whirlpool Expanding Ottawa Facility, Adding Jobs

Whirlpool has announced it’s investing more than $65 million over the next several years into its factory in Ottawa.

Whirlpool says the investment in the Ottawa operation is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to position the plant as the Premium Refrigeration Factory in its North American Region.

The investment will include an expansion of the Ottawa plant to accommodate production of premium refrigeration products, including Built-In Refrigerator production.

Expansion of the facility’s existing footprint will begin in mid-2022, with Ottawa assuming full production in 2023.

Whirlpool says the plant expansion will create more than 100 additional jobs.

“We’re excited about this investment in the future of the Ottawa Operations and in our people,” said Whirlpool Corporation VP of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality Don Metzelaar.

“This is a testament to our skilled workforce, and will unlock our potential to bring the newest and best refrigeration innovation to our customers who count on us to improve their lives at home.”

The company’s Ottawa Operations were established in 1990, and currently produce freezers, under counter ice makers and hybrid heat-pump bases for ventless dryers.

Its nearly 500 employees manufacture products for the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Amana, Maytag, Gladiator and JennAir brands.

“Whirlpool’s plans to invest in its Ottawa facility will bring 100 good-paying new jobs and the latest refrigeration production technology,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

“The cutting-edge advancements and Ohio talent will provide a strong competitive advantage as Whirlpool positions Ottawa to be a premium refrigeration plant in the North American market.”

Read more about Whirlpool’s plans for its Ottawa operation by clicking here.