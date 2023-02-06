White-Tailed Deer Hunting Season Concludes In Ohio

Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season wrapped up on Sunday, February 5th, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since September 10, 2022.

“Ohio is consistently one of the nation’s best states for deer hunting, and this season reaffirmed that status,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker.

“Ohio hunters have enjoyed a long season with many chances to get afield. This is the first time since 2012-13 that the number of deer taken surpassed 200,000.”

Top 10 counties for 2022-23 deer harvest: