Wildfire Smoke From Canada To Affect Ohio Again This Summer

(ONN) – Wildfires in Canada are likely to bring unhealthy air conditions back to the Buckeye State this summer.

Last year’s wildfires in Canada created unhealthy air quality conditions throughout Ohio in the months of June and July with hazy conditions that forced school sports teams to move practices indoors.

Experts suggest that a warmer and drier than usual summer forecast for this summer will create patterns similar to last year.

With Canadian wildfires in the news again, drifting smoke has yet to be a problem in Ohio with most statewide locations reporting good air quality.

The exceptions, so far, are areas around Toledo, Columbus and Cincinnati which are listed as moderate.