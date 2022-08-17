Wilson’s Dining Room Reopens

Wilson’s has reopened its dining room.

The Findlay landmark made the announcement on Facebook recently, to the delight of their many customers.

“Great news! We were getting worried about you losing business because of the dining room closure! Of course, we also noticed the drive thru hasn’t slowed down any!! That’s good too!” said Sharon Redick-Like.

And Sandy Meachum wrote “I was worried you were going to say something else, so glad you are reopening to inside dining. We live in Saginaw mi, our Dad was from Findlay and we love Wilson’s. Will try to get there before too long.”

In May of 2021 we spoke with owner Doug Baker about having to close the dining room and go to drive-thru only temporarily because of a lack of employees. And before that, the restaurant was also affected by the Covid pandemic, like everyone else.

But now, the dining room is back open.

“I hope each and every one of you whose missed coming in will stop inside and grab a burger or malt. It would be our pleasure to serve you!” Baker said in the post on Facebook announcing that the dining room was back open.