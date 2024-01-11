Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Advisory will be in effect from Friday at 4 p.m. until Sunday at 1 a.m.

Wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour will be possible.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Forecasters say future trends in the forecast may warrant an upgrade to a High Wind Warning.

