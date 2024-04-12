Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Advisory goes until midnight tonight (Friday).

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Secure outdoor objects.

