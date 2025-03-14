Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Advisory goes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Forecasters say winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour will gust up to 50 miles per at times.

There is a potential for locally higher wind gusts associated with convection expected to move through the area late afternoon into the evening on Saturday.

Unsecured objects will blow around and some tree limbs could come down, resulting in a few power outages.

Putnam County will be under a High Wind Watch on Saturday for gusts up to 55 mph.

Showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday with a high in the low 70s.

Get the latest forecast and weather alerts here.