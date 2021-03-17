Wind Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Thursday.

The advisory, which includes Findlay, Hancock County and all of northwest Ohio, will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say northeast winds of 20 to 30 miles an hour will gust up to 50 miles per hour at times.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

People should secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

The forecast for Thursday is calling for rainy and windy conditions with a high around 45.