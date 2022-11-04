Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Advisory goes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour could gust up to 50 miles per hour at times.

The gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs, and people should use extra caution when driving.

The high winds could bring down power lines, resulting in power outages.