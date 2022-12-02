Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Advisory goes from 10 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say southwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour will gust up to 50 miles per hour at times.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and some tree limbs could come down, causing some power outages.

Outdoor objects should be secured and extra caution should be used when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.