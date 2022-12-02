Wind Advisory Issued
Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
The Wind Advisory goes from 10 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Forecasters say southwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour will gust up to 50 miles per hour at times.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and some tree limbs could come down, causing some power outages.
Outdoor objects should be secured and extra caution should be used when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
A cold front will bring strong winds tonight through midday Saturday. A Wind Advisory has been issued where peak gusts will exceed 45 mph. Expect gusts to near 40 mph elsewhere. Most areas will see the strongest gusts along and just behind the front early Saturday. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/fmFB26hqjL
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 2, 2022