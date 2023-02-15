Wind Advisory Issued
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for throughout much of Wednesday afternoon.
The Wind Advisory includes all of northwest Ohio and goes until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters say winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour will gust as high as 50 miles per at times.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could result.
Outdoor objects should be secured.
Use caution when driving, especially when operating a high-profile vehicle.
Winds have begun to ramp up across the area with wind gusts reports of 25-35 mph reported. For counties with in the Wind Advisory, winds may gust up to 50 mph today. Be sure to secure loose items outside! #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/m0wEYqqUXg
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 15, 2023