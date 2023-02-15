Wind Advisory Issued

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for throughout much of Wednesday afternoon.

The Wind Advisory includes all of northwest Ohio and goes until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour will gust as high as 50 miles per at times.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could result.

Outdoor objects should be secured.

Use caution when driving, especially when operating a high-profile vehicle.