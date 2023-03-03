Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Advisory goes from 2 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour will gust up to 50 miles per hour at times.

Unsecured objects will be blown around and tree limbs could be taken down, resulting in some power outages.

People should use caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

There’s also a Flood Watch in effect for Friday for the potential of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Click here for the latest river levels and here for the latest forecast.