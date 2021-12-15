Wind Advisory Issued For Gusts Up To 50 MPH

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say southwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour will gust up to 50 miles per hour at times.

The gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

People should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.