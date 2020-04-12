Wind Advisory Issued For Northwest Ohio

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service.

In fact, all of northwest Ohio is included in the advisory, which goes from 6am to 8pm Monday.

Forecasters say southwest winds of 30 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Objects that are not secured will be blown around and a few tree limbs could come down, possibly resulting in power outages.

You should use extra caution when driving, especially if you drive a high profile vehicle.

As for the rest of the weather forecast for Monday, it looks like it’ll be cloudy with morning showers and a temperature falling to 43 by 2pm.