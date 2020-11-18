Wind Advisory Issued For Thursday

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Forecasters say southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour will gust up to 45 miles per hour at times.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and some tree limbs could come down, possibly resulting in power outages.

People should use extra caution while driving, especially if driving a high-profile vehicle.