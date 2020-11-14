Wind Advisory Issued

The entire State of Ohio will be under a Wind Advisory on Sunday.

For Findlay and Hancock County the advisory will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters say southwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour will at times gust to 55 miles per hour.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and some tree branches could come down, resulting in power outages.

People should use caution, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Outdoor objects should be secured.

The forecast for Sunday is calling for rainy and windy conditions with the temperature falling throughout the day, to around 45 by 5 p.m.