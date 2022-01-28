Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Chill Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Forecasters say wind chills as low as -10 to -15 are possible.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling. Wear appropriate clothing, including a heavy coat, a hat and gloves.

People are reminded to watch out for the pets in this frigid weather. Get more on that by clicking here.

Friday night’s low temp will be around zero with a wind chill of -10.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny with a high of 16 and wind chills as low as -11.

The forecast for Sunday is calling for partly cloudy skies and a high around 30.