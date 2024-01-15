Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Wind Chill Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Chill Advisory goes from 1 a.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

Very cold wind chills of 15 degrees below zero are expected.

The coldest wind chills are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, including a hat, and gloves.

