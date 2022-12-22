Wind Chill Warning Issued

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as part of the impending winter storm.

The National Weather Service says the Wind Chill Warning will go from 4 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say winds gusting as high as 65 miles per hour will create wind chill values as low as 30 below.

Wind chills that low can cause frostbite to set in on exposed skin at around 30 minutes or less.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for a multi-hazard storm that will include really strong winds, dangerously low wind chills and 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Widespread blowing snow will make traveling very difficult to nearly impossible at times.

The strong winds could cause some power outages.

