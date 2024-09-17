Wings & Wheels Car Show And 5K At The Findlay Airport

On Saturday, September 21, the Wings & Wheels Car Show and 5K will be held at the Findlay Airport.

“Get ready for a day filled with excitement, featuring rides on the iconic Ford Tri-Motor, a craft fair, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and of course, the main attraction, the car show!”

“This is a family-friendly event with something for everyone to enjoy.”

“Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to witness the beauty of classic cars and airplanes, enjoy delicious food, and participate in fun activities!”