Winter Driving Advice From The Findlay Police Department

We haven’t had much snow this winter, but eventually we’ll get a winter storm that makes the roads difficult to navigate.

Findlay Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Brian White was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to share some winter driving safety tips.

Brian says the best thing is to stay off the roads when they’re snow-covered and icy, but if you have to be on the road make sure you clear all the snow and ice off your windshields and give yourself extra time to reach your destination so you can slow down on the road.

Get more tips from Office White in his interview with WFIN’s Chris Oaks below.

