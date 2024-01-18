Winter Farmers Market In Bluffton

(From Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the launch of the much-anticipated Bluffton Winter Farmers Market, an initiative in response to the community’s continued requests for an indoor marketplace.

Event Details:

Scheduled to take place on the 4th Saturday of each month from January through April, the Winter Farmers Market will open its doors from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The venue chosen for this community event is the Senior Citizen Center located at 132 N. Main St., Bluffton, Ohio.

Diverse Vendor Offerings:

The market promises a delightful array of offerings, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. As of this press release, a total of 15 enthusiastic vendors are geared up to showcase their unique products. Visitors can look forward to exploring and purchasing:

Freshly baked goods that tantalize the taste buds

Artisanal soaps and lotions for a touch of luxury and care

Nutritious nuts packed with flavor and health benefits

Pure and natural honey straight from local hives

Rich and aromatic maple syrup perfect for breakfast delights

Fresh herbs and microgreens to enhance culinary creations

And more…

Explore Bluffton: Support Local Merchants

While in town for the Winter Farmers Market, we encourage attendees to explore and support our local merchants. Bluffton boasts a diverse range of businesses offering unique products and services that capture the essence of our community. From charming boutiques to cozy cafes, there’s something for everyone to discover and enjoy. Make the most of your visit by embracing the spirit of Bluffton and shopping local!

The Bluffton Winter Farmers Market aims to be more than just a marketplace; it’s a community gathering point where residents can connect, support local businesses, and enjoy quality products in a warm and welcoming environment.