Winter Storm Warning Issued For Nearly A Foot Of Snow

The entire State of Ohio has been placed under a Winter Storm Warning ahead of what’s anticipated to be a significant winter weather event.

The Winter Storm Warning goes from 1 a.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

For Findlay and Hancock County, the National Weather Service is forecasting 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Forecaster say two rounds of snow are expected across the area.

The first round on Monday morning and during the day will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow and then a second round of snow Monday night will drop 6 to 10 inches of snow.

It will also be very cold, with a high of 17 on Monday and wind chills dropping to single digits or near zero.

The low Monday night will be around 10, with a wind chill of -1.

Travel will become very difficult.

People who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Blowing and drifting will become a problem, especially in rural areas.