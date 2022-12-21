Much of northwest Ohio is now included in a Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service, including Findlay and Hancock County.

The Winter Storm Warning goes from 10 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say the multi-hazard storm will include very strong winds as high as 60 miles per hour, extremely cold temperatures with wind chills as low as 25 below, and snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

The blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions at times making travel very difficult, especially on Friday.

The strong winds could cause some power outages.

Forecasters warn that a flash freeze is possible as temps that were above freezing plunge to single digits on Friday.

