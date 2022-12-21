Winter Storm Watch Issued For Multi-Hazard Storm

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Storm Watch that’s been issued by the National Weather Service ahead of what’s expected to be a multi-hazard winter storm.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Thursday night through Saturday night.

Forecasters say the storm will include very strong winds as high as 60 miles per hour, extremely cold temperatures with wind chills as low as 30 below, and snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

The blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions at times and severely impact travel, especially on Friday.

Strong winds could cause some power outages.

Forecasters warn that a flash freeze is possible as temps that were above freezing plunge to single digits on Friday.

