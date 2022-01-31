Winter Storm Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Ohio, including Findlay and Hancock County, ahead of what’s anticipated to be a major snow storm.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with accumulations in excess of 10 inches likely.

Wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially on Thursday and Thursday night.

Travel could be difficult to nearly impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Forecasters say rain will transition to snow during the day on Wednesday.

The heaviest snow accumulations will occur Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Wind chills will likely fall to below zero Thursday night.

For the updated list of local cancellations click here.

For the updated list on school closings click here.

If you’re a business and organization and need to submit a cancellation you can click here to do that.

Here are some tips to prepare for the potential winter storm this Wed night into Friday. Stay tuned to https://t.co/kg0MvphMJJ for updates. #OHwx and #PAwx pic.twitter.com/D8rOqfBCeW — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 31, 2022