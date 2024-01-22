Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight until noon on Tuesday.

Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.

Precipitation is expected to transition to all rain by early Tuesday afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

