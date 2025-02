Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Winter Weather Advisory goes from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected.

Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.

