Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Winter Weather Advisory goes from 1 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Mixed precipitation is expected.

Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations less than one tenths of an inch.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.

Snow will overspread the area overnight into Saturday morning and change quickly to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

This mixed precipitation is then expected to change to rain by late morning as warmer air at the surface and aloft overspreads the area.

Then on Sunday, snow showers are expected to develop with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.

