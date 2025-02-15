Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Winter Weather Advisory goes from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Forecasters say rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast early Sunday morning as colder air overspreads the area.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible.

Winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.

Forecasters say to expect sub-zero wind chills Sunday night as a frigid weather pattern settles into the region.

