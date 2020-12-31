Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory goes from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day on Friday.

Forecasters say precipitation will spread over the area from south to north around and especially after daybreak.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will change quickly to rain as warmer air overspreads the area.

Rain will likely be the predominant precipitation by midday.

Snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible along with a light glaze.

The greatest ice accumulation is expected along and south of the U.S. 30 corridor.

Drivers should slow down and use caution as roadways will become slick.

Friday’s high is forecasted to be around 40.

Rain showers will likely continue Friday night with a low of 36.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies and a high around 40.