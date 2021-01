Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory goes from Monday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 7 a.m.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected.

Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible.

People should plan on slick driving conditions and black ice which could impact travel Monday night and Tuesday morning.