Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Forecasters are calling for accumulating snow for the second half of your weekend.

Findlay and Hancock County are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters say 4 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow is likely to fall.

The graphic below from the NWS shows Findlay on the line to receive 6 or 7 inches of snow.

It’ll also be windy, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour at times.

People should plan slippery driving conditions and use extreme caution on the roads.

Other area counties, like Putnam and Hardin, are under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday and could receive 5 to 9 inches of snow.