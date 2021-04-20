Winter Weather Advisory Issued
Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
The advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters say a late season snow storm could drop between 3 to 7 inches of snow.
People should plan on slick road conditions and should slow down and use caution if traveling.
There will also be a Freeze Warning in effect on Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Due to the early Spring leaf foliage on some trees, the heavy wet snow may bring down a few tree branches due to the weight of the snowfall. Any fallen tree limbs onto power lines could cause isolated power outages late tonight.#OHwx #PAwx #AprilSnow #SpringSnow pic.twitter.com/cyD2WaQb8G
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 20, 2021