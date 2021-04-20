Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say a late season snow storm could drop between 3 to 7 inches of snow.

People should plan on slick road conditions and should slow down and use caution if traveling.

There will also be a Freeze Warning in effect on Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m.