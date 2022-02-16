Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

Winds will be gusting as high as 35 miles per hour.

Precipitation will begin as rain early Thursday afternoon, changing over to freezing rain, sleet, and then snow by late Thursday evening.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

There’s also still a Flood Watch that will be in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

1 to 2 inches of rainfall combined with rapid snowmelt could cause flooding issues.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the NWS was forecasting the Blanchard River in Findlay to rise to 13.9 feet, which is moderate flood stage.

Flooding is expected to close some roadways.

Click here for the latest river levels.

A Wind Advisory was also in effect for Wednesday into early Thursday morning.