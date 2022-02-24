Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The advisory goes from 4 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch.

The heaviest precipitation is expected from Thursday evening through late Thursday night.

People should plan on slick driving conditions and should use caution if driving.

The latest road alert levels can be found by clicking here.