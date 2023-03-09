Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters say 2 to 4 inches of wet snow are possible late Thursday and overnight into Friday morning.

People should plan on slick and slushy driving conditions for the morning commute.

Road conditions will improve significantly by midday Friday as snow tapers off and temps increase.

