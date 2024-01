Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters say 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible Thursday night, with another 1 to 3 inches possible during the day on Friday.

Get the latest forecast, weather alerts and road alerts by clicking here, and school delays and cancelations by clicking here.