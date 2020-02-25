Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Findlay, Hancock County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The advisory goes from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Forecasters say Findlay could get 2 to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow during the day Wednesday and maybe another inch Wednesday night.

The high temp on Wednesday will be around 33.

Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with a high of about 26.

The high on Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s as well.