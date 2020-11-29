Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The advisory goes from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say 2 to 5 inches of snow is possible as well as gusty winds in excess of 30 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service says rain will transition to snow Monday morning along the I-75 corridor and continue to expand east through the morning, and snow will diminish from west to east during the day Tuesday.

People should plan for slippery driving conditions.