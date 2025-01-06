WinterREAD Program Underway At Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

WinterREAD, a reading program that gives participants a chance to win amazing prizes, will soon return to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Readers can register to join the winter fun at findlaylibrary.readsquared.com beginning January 6.

WFIN spoke with Children’s Services Librarian Sarah Cramer about their WinterREAD program.

WinterREAD registration is open to all ages, infant through adult. This winter, the library is again using an online platform, READsquared, for participants to keep track of their reading progress. Participants can earn great prizes by logging reading, or completing fun activities. If you prefer not to track your reading online, there will be paper forms available at the library to log reading progress. The prizes can be viewed at findlaylibrary.org/winterread.

Families are invited to join in reading together, and to attend programs such as Family Book Bingo, which can be attended via Zoom or in person at the library. Participants that wish to play bingo must register for the programs at findlaylibrary.org/events by clicking on the event for the registration form. There will also be a Book Bingo Night for teens.

Adults can enjoy book discussions, CrafterWork, and learn more about being healthier in the new year. Please check the library’s website at findlaylibrary.org/events for more information on programming.

Be sure to check the library’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/fhcpl for updates, surprises, and entertaining WinterREAD fun. For more information, please call the library at 419-422-1712 or check our website at findlaylibrary.org.