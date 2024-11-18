Wobser YMCA’s New Swim Team Coach

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

The Findlay Family YMCA Frogs Swim Team’s new head coach, Jeff Wobser, not only has extensive coaching and competitive experience, but has ideas for expanding and improving the program.

Wobser got his start in competitive swimming at age 8 on the Findlay Family YMCA’s swim team. He learned to love the sport while being coached by then Head YMCA Coach Larry Brown. He moved on to the Findlay High School Swimming and Diving Team, winning three Ohio State High School championships in the 50 and 100 freestyle. He then attended the University of Tennessee (UT) in Knoxville, where he competed for the Volunteers for two years.

Wobser started his coaching career at UT as an assistant under NCAA Championship and Olympic Coach Ray Bussard. During his four years with Coach Bussard, he learned the importance of teaching stroke technique and athlete development to achieve competitive goals. While in Knoxville, he was also the head senior coach of Pilot Aquatic Club (now Tennessee Aquatics) and head coach of the Sevierville Swim Team.

After graduation, Wobser joined Marathon Petroleum Company LP, where he worked for 32 years before retiring in 2020. In 2001, while with Marathon, he accepted a transfer back to his hometown and, shortly after, accepted the head coaching position at Findlay High School. He was the head coach through 2012 and has been an assistant coach for the Trojans ever since.

“Coaching in Findlay had been a dream of mine since I began coaching in Knoxville, Tennessee,” said Wobser. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with student-athletes and to be able to teach them how to compete in the pool and out. Competitive swimming has been my lifelong passion. Coaching at Findlay has allowed me to give back to the sport and city, which gave me great opportunities when I was growing up.”

“When the opportunity to lead the YMCA age group swim team came up, I was excited about the prospect of growing the program and raising it to new levels of achievement,” Wobser continued, “My goal for the Y swim team is to build it into the premier program in Northwest Ohio, a program that not only our parents and athletes can be proud of, but also one that the City of Findlay will recognize. This means that we will not only compete at a high level in the Ohio region but also provide growth opportunities for all children who want to swim.”

Along with coaching, Wobser has also served as a Findlay councilman-at-large since 2015.