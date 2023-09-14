WOFB: Tell Congress To Prioritize Ohio Families

(From the West Ohio Food Bank)

Families with children and seniors facing hunger were dealt a one-two punch earlier this year. As grocery prices remain stubbornly higher, emergency increases in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, passed in the early days of the pandemic, expired.

The decrease in SNAP benefits left so many neighbors in our community in the impossible position of having to make hundreds of dollars less stretch even further each month. That’s why, this Hunger Action Month, we’re asking Congress to pass the strongest possible Farm Bill. Will you add your name?

The Farm Bill controls many of the nation’s nutrition and agriculture programs, including SNAP. Congress is in the process of reviewing it right now. This bill only comes up once every five years – this is a rare opportunity to ensure families and seniors have the support they need to keep food on the table!

If we come together, we can motivate Congress to prioritize SNAP benefits so no families, children, or seniors will have to choose between food and other basic needs. Sign now>>

Tell Congress to strengthen SNAP benefits this Hunger Action Month!

Congress can help families and seniors facing hunger by passing the strongest possible Farm Bill. Tell you lawmakers that families and seniors are counting on them!

We are continuing to see a rising demand for help with food – these benefits are truly essential to so many households in our community.

You voice is so important, and we need you on board as we urge lawmakers to support Ohio children, seniors and families who depend on SNAP benefits.