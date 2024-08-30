WOFB To Be Busy During Hunger Action Month

(From the West Ohio Food Bank)

West Ohio Food Bank to be active in September during Hunger Action Month

The West Ohio Food Bank along with Feeding America is encouraging one million actions across the country to end hunger. During the month-long campaign, the West Ohio Food Bank will be raising awareness and inspiring actions to nourish, educate, and advocate for those facing food insecurity. Every action matters, whether it is donating, volunteering, or spreading the word online. September 10th is Hunger Action Day. We encourage everyone to wear ORANGE, the color of hunger awareness, on that day.

West Ohio Food Bank recently passed another Warehouse Inspection conducted by the AIB

The West Ohio Food Bank was recently inspected by the American Institute of Baking (AIB). The AIB assists restaurants, factories, and warehouses that deal with food, on how to properly bake, store, and handle food products. A score over 900 earns the organization a banner that shows our commitment to food safety and policies that ensure this. This year we received a score of 905. We do this inspection every 2 years, and although it is not a state or federal requirement, it is a requirement based on our partnership with Feeding America.

West Ohio Food Bank Holiday Hours

The West Ohio Food Bank will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2024, in observance of Labor Day.

We will also have special hours that week. We will be closed on Thursday, September 5, and on Friday, September 6, we will have a distribution at the food bank, which will be from 10am-2pm for the United Way of Greater Lima’s annual Day of Caring. We ask that if you or someone you know is in need of food assistance on the days that we are closed, to please dial 2-1-1 or visit a local food pantry.

West Ohio Food Bank new Mission and Vision Statements

The West Ohio Food Bank Mission Statement: Nourish, educate, and advocate for those facing food insecurity.

The West Ohio Food Bank Vision Statement: Work to end hunger in our communities.