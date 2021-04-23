Wolfies Roasted Nuts Issues Voluntary Recall

Wolfies Roasted Nuts in Findlay is voluntarily recalling its Cheddar & Jalapeno Artisan Nuts.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the recall is due to an undeclared milk allergen and undeclared artificial colors including FD&C Yellow Nos. 5 and 6.

The recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not listing cheese as an ingredient, which contains a milk allergen.

The label also failed to list the artificial color additives FD&C Yellow No. 5 and Yellow No. 6 which can also result in an allergic-type reaction in certain individuals.

Products were packaged in either a 5 oz, 14 oz, or 28 oz black rice paper stand up pouch or an 80 oz clear poly bag labeled “Cheddar & Jalapeno” with a Wolfies Roasted Nuts label.

Products were available for sale at the following locations in Ohio:

Wolfies Roasted Nuts & Deli, Findlay

Another Wolfies, Findlay

Southside Wolfies, Findlay

Brinkmans Country Corner, Findlay

Great Scot Supermarkets, Findlay (both locations)

Dietsch Brothers, Findlay (both locations)

Bowling Green Beer Works, Bowling Green

Brookys Express, Ottawa

Cigars N Stuff, Findlay

Coffee Amici, Findlay

Continental Plaza, Wauseon

Homestead Collection, Findlay

Hometown Market Place, Carey

Millers Meats, Findlay

Moose Lodge #698, Findlay

Smoke-N-Stuff, Findlay

West End Tavern, Findlay

West Side Carryout, Findlay

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall; however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or FD&C Yellow Nos. 5 or 6 run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to the undeclared ingredients who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. at 419-423-1355.